Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of Magellan Health worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magellan Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Magellan Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.