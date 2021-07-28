Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

