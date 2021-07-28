Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 6,462 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $582.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

