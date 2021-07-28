Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 702,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

