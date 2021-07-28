Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,719 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,966. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.