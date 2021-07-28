Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $102,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

