Cango (NYSE:CANG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 1528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

