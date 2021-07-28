Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.27. 47,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,450. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

