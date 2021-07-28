Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,309. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.75.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

