Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 6,414 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 1,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,927. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99.

