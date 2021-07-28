Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 71,961 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,628.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,510 shares of company stock worth $6,132,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

BLI stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. 5,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

