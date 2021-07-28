Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 27 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 88.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 396.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.76.

TSLA traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.27. 307,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,757,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

