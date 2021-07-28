Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 16th

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

CBNK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 170,026 shares of company stock worth $3,743,255. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

