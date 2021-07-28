Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 16th

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
CBNK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $311.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
