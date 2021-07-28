Capital One Financial Comments on Vine Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vine Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $13.80 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
