Capital One Financial Comments on Vine Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vine Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $13.80 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.