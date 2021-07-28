Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.36

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.36 and last traded at C$42.31, with a volume of 138561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

