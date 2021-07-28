Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Capri posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

CPRI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 1,737,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

