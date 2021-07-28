Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Down 10%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)’s stock price fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Cardax alerts:

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.