Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.