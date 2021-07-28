CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

