CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Holdings Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,041,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.