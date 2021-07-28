CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,151. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,882,463.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,076 shares of company stock worth $12,633,615. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CarGurus by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

