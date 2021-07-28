Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF) vs. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carillion has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Carillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 12.56% 18.12% 9.76% Carillion N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Carillion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.41 $2.85 billion $0.76 18.39 Carillion $6.69 billion 0.01 N/A N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Carillion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Carillion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 5 6 0 2.13 Carillion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Carillion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, other logistics services, and inland services, such as container storage, bonded warehousing, empty depot, and local transportation; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities, including offshore towage and salvage activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Carillion

Carillion plc operates as an integrated support services company in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada, and the rest of the world. The company operates through four segments: Support Services, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, Middle East Construction Services, and Construction Services (Excluding the Middle East). It provides maintenance, facilities management, and energy services to buildings and large property estates, and public and private sectors; infrastructure services for roads, railways, and utility networks, primarily telecommunications and power transmission and distribution sectors; and remote site accommodation and consultancy services. The company also offers project finance, support, and construction services for public private partnership projects to deliver public sector buildings and infrastructure; and construction, civil engineering and development, and consultancy services to a range of buildings and infrastructure focusing on contracts for long-term public and private sector customers. It serves aviation, corporate, financial services, oil and gas, central and local government, defense, healthcare, transport, education, commercial and retail, and residential and leisure sectors. Carillion plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

