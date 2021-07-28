Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CZMWY opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.77. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $104.83 and a 1-year high of $221.20.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

