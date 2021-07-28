Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 69,264 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,672,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,020,269.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $668,939.78.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,042,720.80.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

