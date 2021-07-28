Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.75% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

