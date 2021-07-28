Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Cars.com worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

