Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

Carvana stock opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.49 and a 1-year high of $341.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.19.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

