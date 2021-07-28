Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.230-0.320 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $647.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

