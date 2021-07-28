Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to C$21.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CADNF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503. Cascades has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

