Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $123.38

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.38, but opened at $130.01. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $125.40, with a volume of 16,133 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

