CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $12.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CTT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 257,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

