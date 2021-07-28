Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,805. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.