Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.94 and last traded at $230.94. Approximately 772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.41 price objective (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

