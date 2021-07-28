Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.10 ($8.35). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.85 ($8.06), with a volume of 23,196 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

