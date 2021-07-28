Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $186.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $154.10 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.