Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 225.8% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,352. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

