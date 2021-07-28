Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

