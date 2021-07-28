CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.70 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.