CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$2.70 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s current price.
CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last three months.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
