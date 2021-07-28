Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.04

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.04 and last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 269345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

CIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.16.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

