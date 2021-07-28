Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 925.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $392.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.57. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.48 and a twelve month high of $397.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

