ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,400.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $38,400.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.