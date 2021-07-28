Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS.

CHE stock traded down $23.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.01. 195,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,511. Chemed has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

