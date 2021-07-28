Chemung Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.