Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 302,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

