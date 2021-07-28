Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.26.

Shares of CHWY opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $45.69 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,267.50, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

