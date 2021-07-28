Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 3.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.71. 23,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,542,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,267.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,514.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
