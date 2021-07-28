Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 3.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.71. 23,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,542,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,267.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,514.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

