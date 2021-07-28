Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

