Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,020. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

