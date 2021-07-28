Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4,339.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 507,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,510. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

