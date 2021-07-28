Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,861 iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 84,188 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 216,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,790. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

